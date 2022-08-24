Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
94°
Sign Up
Springfield
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigates
Missouri News
Arkansas News
Crime
Your Local Election HQ
Health Code Violations
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
Putting the Ozarks First
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Plane crashes into roof of Texas duplex; 3 injured
Video
Top Stories
Details of SGF home intruder incident released
Video
Former Marine Trevor Reed injured fighting in Ukraine
Could you achieve your dream job in Missouri?
Missouri ‘988’ hotline stats – 1 year later
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Ozarks Regional Live Weather Cameras
Watches and Warnings
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Your Weather Photos
Weather Class
School Closings
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Heat here to stay
Video
Top Stories
Rain Scarce, intense heat building
Video
Sunday, July 22 Weather – Pleasant is in the past …
Video
Saturday, July 22 Weather – A gift from Mother Nature …
Video
Rain showers in the south, 70s and 80s this afternoon
Video
Video
Watch Newscasts
Latest Video
Right Now Livestream
KOLR 10 Daybreak
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
Basketball Challenge
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
LIV Golf
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race – Indy
Lucas Oil Speedway
Top Stories
Kelce likes the Chiefs newcomers in camp
Video
Pinson vs the Pro: Fremont Hills
Video
Pierceson Coody claims his second victory of the …
Video
Three-way tie for first sets up photo finish at Price …
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live
Tell Me Something Good
Exploring the Ozarks
Contests / Events
Show Us Your Colors
Entertainment
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Best of Branson
Gas price tracker
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team KOLR 10 & FOX 49
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Investigates
Parents mourn son killed in SDC accident
Top Investigates Headlines
Second ex-employee sues City of Highlandville
Former police chief sues City of Highlandville
State inspection missed safety shortfalls on SDC ride
KOLR 10 Investigates SDC’s train crash aftermath
KOLR 10 Investigates wind farm windfalls
KOLR 10 Investigates Amazon’s economic impact on Republic
More Investigates
Why Republic’s top city official out-earns Springfield’s
Renters credit KOLR 10 Investigates with new home
Staff at Licking prison arrested for drug smuggling
Years-long case for infant death gets trial date
Animal tranquilizer kills another inmate in Licking
Highlandville ex-police chief, officer charged
Rotting repairs at rental property deemed ‘unsafe’
Missouri Election November 2022
Republicans win control of the House
Police Chief, community react to Strafford tax increase
Mo. voter turnout down from 2018 midterms
Next for MO after Schmitt, Fitzpatrick election wins
Why AP hasn’t called control of Congress yet
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Amendment 4: Missouri votes to increase KCPD funding
Here’s who won MO State House races in the Ozarks
View All Missouri Election November 2022
National News
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 …
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s …
Investigators pore over evidence from the home of …
3 found dead in car at North Carolina gas station …
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation …
A judge blocks limits on asylum at US-Mexico border …
View All National News
Crime
Details of SGF home intruder incident released
Suspect of infant shooting arrested in Springfield
Man shot in Lebanon, suspect known
15 years for SGF man who did not shoot another
Ava couple arrested in connection to homemade bomb
Teen SGF shooting suspect charged with 5 felonies
View All Crime
Republic News
Whataburger in Republic opens Monday
Republic Chamber of Commerce embraces Giving Tuesday
Friends remember two teens killed in Republic crash
Animal shelters overwhelmed, due to inflation
New Republic pre-school helping hundreds of families
Back to school safety in Republic, Missouri
View All Republic News
Nixa News
Nixa kindergarteners fuse learning and the Super …
Nixa Head Coach reacts to hit that halted MNF game
Nixa PD warn of scammers impersonating police
Photos show a glimpse of Nixa’s Tour of Lights
Nixa leaders react to failure of police, parks tax
Nixa police sales tax failed at the polls
View All Nixa News
Ozark News
Chick-fil-A coming to Ozark in 2023
Ozark celebrates 57th annual Christmas Parade
Ozark elementary school students honor Veterans Day
Ozark public safety tax failed on Tuesday
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, MO
Local food pantry starts packing Thanksgiving meals
Ozark PD asks voters to approve Use Tax
Football Rivalry bolsters donations to food pantry
How these Christian County cities got their names
Cause of death in Ozark officer-involved shooting
View All Ozark News
Trending Stories
Child thrown from carnival ride in Illinois, flown …
July 17-21: Restaurant health code violations
Officials speak on boat crash that injured 8
Details of SGF home intruder incident released
Cassidy Rainwater murder: Everything we know