SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to CoxHealth’s Facebook page, the first baby born in Springfield arrived at 12:02 a.m.

Cole Luke Whitlock arrived at Cox South, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long.

The post stated Whitlock’s mother, Jessica Hill, participated in the countdown to midnight with Labor and Delivery staff just before baby Cole arrived.

“At first, I wasn’t sure about having a holiday baby – I wanted him to have his own special day,” Jessica said in the post. “But he decided that special day was New Year’s Day!”

CoxHealth also gave the family a gift basket which included stuffed animals, a picture frame, a scrapbook, and cards of congratulations.