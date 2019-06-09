Inside look at the Tony Awards Video

U.S. -- It's a competitive Tony Awards this year, and we can expect a lot of surprises on sunday.

CBS news' Laura Podesta chatted with host James Corden about what he's most excited and nervous about on theater's biggest night.

There are also some "firsts" at this year's awards: The first nominee in a wheelchair, and the first african-american man to be nominated for two separate acting awards in the same season.

The original musical "Hadestown" has 14 nominations, the most out of any other nominated for this years awards.