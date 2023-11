SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police have closed several lanes of Highway 65 near the Battlefield exit.

A vehicle was going southbound on US-65 when it ran off the road near mile marker 47. The vehicle went up on the embankment and rolled.

SPD initiated an extrication of the driver who was stuck inside of the vehicle.

The driver was unresponsive and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid this area.