Happy Independence Day! This 4th of July will have some pop-up showers and storms after 2pm this afternoon. These rain showers will dissipate going into this evening and most areas should be dry after 8 pm. Good news for evening celebrations and fireworks displays! Temperatures today will be warm in the low 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be quiet and mild with lows in the low 70s. There is a chance for a first round of rain showers as early as Wednesday morning. The better chance for rain and storms arrives in the afternoon once a cold front arrives. Some of these afternoon storms could become severe posing mainly a 60 mph wind hazard, however, quarter-sized hail is also possible. These storms should mostly come to an end going into the evening.

There may be some lingering showers and storms Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon will be kept below normal for temperatures thanks to cloud cover. Temperatures Thursday should stall in the mid-80s with skies becoming partly cloudy. Winds will be out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night into Friday morning should be dry, then rain chances increase again going into Friday afternoon/evening, especially in the southwest. There is some disagreement on the timing and coverage of rain this weekend, but the trend is that we will hold onto rain chances possibly going into early next week.

