Independence Day Celebrations Across the Ozarks

Here is a partial list of 4th of July community celebrations across the Ozarks. Don't see your event? Email us and we'll add it to the list!

Springfield’s Old-Fashioned 4th of July Parade and Celebration

Springfield's only July 4th parade is held within the Midtown Historic District-Springfield’s largest nationally registered historic district.

Date: Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Time: 10:00am - 1:00pm (rain or shine)

This will be the 28th annual event and this year’s theme will be, Go Fourth and Vote.

Parade entries include: The Shrine Brass Band, Central High Kilties, Springfield Fire Department truck, antique cars, Victorian Ladies Marching Drill Team, floats, politicians and more! Children are invited to march or ride their bicycles in the parade at no charge as part of the Kids Bike Brigade! Bike decorations are provided at parade start. Parents must accompany young children or those needing special assistance.

This year’s Grand Marshall is retiring Springfield City Manager Greg Burris.

The celebration at historic Washington Park is held after the parade, between 11:00am and 1:00pm with the national anthem and several other songs sung by, Queen City Sound Chorus, a women’s choir and live music from The Norman Jackson Band from about 11:30am to 1 pm. There will be free ice cream from Hiland Dairy and free Pepsi products from Pepsi as well as children’s games! Food will be available for purchase from food trucks. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on. Trophies will be awarded for the following categories: Best Overall, Best Theme Interpretation, Best Children’s Float, Best Children’s Marching Unit, Best Adult Float, and Best Adult Marching Unit.

The parade begins at 10:00am on Benton Avenue in the Drury parking lot just north of Central High, heads north on Benton, turns right, or east on Calhoun by historic Drury President’s Home, left, or north on Washington Avenue, then finally right, or east on Locust to Washington Park where the celebration continues!

Washington Park is in the 1600 block of north Summit and is one of Springfield’s two oldest parks

established in 1869 along with Lafayette Park.

The parade and celebration is sponsored by The Midtown Neighborhood Association.

--------------------------

Marshfield's 139th Annual Independence Day Parade

Washington Street, Marshfield, MO

4 July 2018, 10:00AM until 12:00AM

Price: $ 0.00

Join us on Wednesday, July 4th for the 139th Annual Independence Day Parade! The theme for this year's parade is "Red, White, and GROw". We hope this year's theme will help the community celebrate our nation and our freedom while recognizing the growth our community is taking under the guidance of GRO Marshfield and all the local groups and community members who are using their time to improve Marshfield! Register online today to participate in this year's Independence Day Parade and Celebration!

---------------

Thayer, Missouri - July 4 Fireworks Festival

Plans are being made for the Annual Fourth Of July Fireworks Festival at Thayer High School. This Year's Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever. The Festival as always will include E-Communications big Summer Giveaway, KKouontry 95, KALM-AM 1290 and FM 103.7, KLOVE, and the Train have teamed up with Miller Satellite and Home Store for the "Chillin and Grillin Summer" giveaway. Someone will win a prize package valued at over $3,500.

The Fireworks Festival will of course include a huge fireworks display at dusk. Those at the festival will also enjoy entertainment from a live band, food booths, a dunking booth, pony rides, a fly over from Dr Richard Dawe from Ozarka College around 6:45 that evening, Air-Evac Demonstration, The presentation of colors is set for 6:30, and skydivers will bring down the American Flag around 6:30.

Bring your family, your lawn chairs and come enjoy an evening of fun and giveaways. This is a free event with free parking, July 4th at Thayer High School.

------------------

Rockaway Beach on July 4. The annual Rockin' Fourth of July event will have many activities, including arm wrestling contests, live music, vendors and a car show.

The Rockaway Beach American Veterans Post 78 are holding a Fourth of July BBQ Cook-Off starting at 1 p.m. For an entry fee of $25, competitors can cook brisket, chicken or spare ribs to win $500 in cash prizes. Entry deadline is June 29. There will be concessions for sale, live music and games.

------------------

City of Hollister Celebrates

July 4th with 65th Annual Fireworks Celebration



The City of Hollister will celebrate Independence Day with their 65th Annual Fireworks display and celebration at Chad A. Fuqua Memorial Park, Wednesday, July 4th. The evening kicks off at 6:00pm with the Sixth Annual Little Miss Firecracker Pageant. Contestants in three age groups will demonstrate character, personality and talent as they vie for 2018 Little Miss Firecracker. At 7:45pm, New Premiere Dance Academy will once again entertain the crowd as they perform their award-winning dances. Throughout the evening you may enjoy refreshments available from local vendors. At 9:15pm, we will look to the sky as Mayor David G. Tate counts down to our 1,000 shell, hand-lit fireworks show.

-----------

Carthage Red, White and Boom Fourth of July

Red, White and Boom is scheduled to take place in Municipal Park. Food trucks will be on hand beginning at 4 pm, with the fireworks show starting around 9:30 Wednesday night.

The fireworks show will be synchronized with patriotic music being played on the air on Mike FM.