In the Dumps? Try Taking a Happy Class

Studies show happiness can not only affect your well-being but also your physical health. Now doctors in Philadelphia are putting the science to the test, teaching classes in the community on how to achieve happiness. Take a look inside the pilot program and spoke with students who believe it's already paying off.

At 69 years old, and newly retired, Karen Asper Jordan found herself in a slump. So when she saw this post on Facebook - advertising a class that could help dig her out of her rut - she didn't hesitiate.

"I just saw the word 'happy.' 'A Happier You.' And it just made me smile, and I said, 'This is what I need.'

At the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, she's part of a workshop-style course on happiness.

Dr. Scott Glassman is teaching his students to approach happiness as a learned skill, rather than a fleeting emotion.

"The question really shouldn't be, 'Are you the kind of person that sees the glass as half-empty or half-full?' The question we should be asking is, 'How long, how closely, how consistently are you looking at the half-full part?'"

Participants discuss different ways they find hapiness in their lives, graitutue for those moments, and the humor in it all.

Students get homework which includes scheduling meaningful activities or writing a letter of thanks a special person.

It's all rooted in the evidence based field of positive psychology, says Glassman. "They're able to feel a greater sense of well-being and life satisfaction."

Previous studies show happiness can also impact physical health, including cardiovascular benefits and boosting the immune system.

So far about 100 people have taken part in the happiness classes.

(Kenneth Craig, CBS News)