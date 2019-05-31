Immigrant father accused of being in a gang reunites with children after 184 days

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of CBS

Seattle (CBS) — Nearly a year after the president's "zero tolerance" immigration policy was struck down in court, CBS News learned some migrant families are still being separated at the border. That includes a father and his two children, who spent 184 days apart.

Juan, 7, and 11-year-old Sofia remember the last time they saw their father, they were in tears. CBS News changed their names for their safety.

They were separated six months ago, after their father, Adolfo, brought them across the Texas border, saying he was fleeing extortion and death threats from El Salvador's notorious gangs. Adolfo said he was told if he returned home, they would shred his children. He showed CBS News messages, threatening to kill the entire family. But he would not get to make his plea for asylum before a judge.

Instead, he said U.S. Border Patrol accused him of being a gang member. Adolfo showed CBS News a letter his lawyers say is from the government of El Salvador, showing he had no criminal history. He also showed that he has no tattoos, which are a trademark of Salvadoran gangs.

