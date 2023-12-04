LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2 in Lawrence County following a high-speed pursuit through multiple counties.

Kevin Richardson, of Illinois, is facing a charge of resisting arrest by fleeing and other misdemeanor charges after he was involved in several pursuits with police beginning near Rolla.

According to the probable cause statement, a Lawrence County deputy began his pursuit near Exit 49 westbound on Interstate 44 as Richardson was weaving around traffic and passing cars on the shoulder.

The pursuit reached speeds of 130 MPH as the deputy attempted to stop Richardson. At around mile marker 30, stop sticks were deployed and successfully punctured three of the four tires on the vehicle, according to the release.

The vehicle eventually lost the front passenger tire and both driver-side tires were also flat. Once the pursuit ended, Richardson and a passenger were taken into custody.

Richardson said his driver’s license was suspended was the reason for not stopping.

Richardson will be in court on Dec. 4.