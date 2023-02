TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A historic vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Taney County on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the car was General Lee, the iconic Dodge Charger used in the television show ‘The Dukes of Hazzard.’

The crash happened Feb. 26 around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 165. There were two people in the vehicle who were evaluated and transported by the Taney County Ambulance District.