LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Due to winter weather, a local radio station is off the air.

According to a post from KS95.1 FM’s Facebook page, ice formed on the antenna of the country radio station, causing it to be off the air around 2:30 p.m.

There is no word on when the station will resume broadcast yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for many of our counties for Tuesday, Jan. 8 from 6:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m. Winter weather is expected to impact travel across the Ozarks. Blowing snow could also be an issue.

