SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested in Springfield on Sunday, July 23, for sexual assault and home invasion. Court documents reveal the details of what happened to the victims.

Gene Samuel Ferguson, 41, of Springfield, is charged with:

Two felony counts of first-degree burglary.

Two felony counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.

One misdemeanor count of first-degree sexual misconduct.

According to court documents obtained by OzarksFirst, Springfield Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence to investigate a call about a burglary that occurred between 6:30-8 a.m. on July 23.

“I woke up to a **** in my face,” one of the victims told police. She said Ferguson was holding onto one of her hands and was attempting to get her to perform oral sex on him. Ferguson allegedly took hold of her hair to force her when he was unsuccessful. The victim was able to get away and wake up the second victim, who was sleeping in the bed beside her, according to the documents.

Initially, the victim considered the possibility that what was happening was a joke her friends organized. She described Ferguson as wearing a straw hat he found downstairs, reader-style glasses and a lavender thong. However, she and the other victim realized the man was not part of a prank and they called the police while following Ferguson through the house.

While they were waiting, Ferguson acted erratically and claimed they had paid him to have sex with them, that he had a receipt for the exchange and that he was looking for a box with his medications. Ferguson said he knew the victim through her job. The victims said they never met the man.

Officers later interviewed neighbors, who said Ferguson also entered their home. One of the victims from the second home said she woke up to find Ferguson on her bed with her with his genitalia two inches from her face. She began to scream. Ferguson allegedly slid off the bed, kissed her hand and apologized. As he was leaving the bedroom, Ferguson allegedly said, “I hate it when this happens.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told Ferguson was hiding in some bushes next to a home on the street. When they looked, he was gone. Then officers saw an open gate that led to a shared backyard, where they found Ferguson wearing only a boy scout shirt. The victims identified Ferguson after he was taken to a patrol vehicle.

Ferguson told police that he had smoked a cigar with an unknown substance in it. He also said he unlawfully entered four homes and pointed them out. Ferguson claimed that he had received messages on his phone telling him to go to those houses to get money.

Ferguson’s next scheduled court appearance is a motion hearing set for 9 a.m. on July 26.