SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A small business owner in downtown Springfield was robbed of more than just material items, but her personal feeling of safety, too.

Laura Younker owns Funky Flaura’s Unique Floral Design. She came into work Monday to find bloody rags on the floor and several items stolen.

She said the main things stolen weren’t merchandise, but personal items.

“I’m still going through it all, but it’s really creepy that somebody was taking my things, personal things,” Younker said.

Younker said the burglary would have been caught on camera but she was in the middle of changing the security systems.

“I was switching between security cameras on that day,” Younker said, “There was only one camera that would have caught anything and it didn’t.”

Now, she’s taking extra measures to ensure her safety.

“I’ve got all the locks changed and I’ve got more cameras up today,” Younker said.

A police report has been filed in this case but no arrests have been announced.

“I don’t know why you would rob your flower shop,” Younker said.