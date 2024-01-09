LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A fatal four-vehicle crash in Laclede County near Phillipsburg has closed down I-44 both east and westbound.

The crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at exit 118 on I-44, according to OzarksTraffic. A tractor-trailer is in the median of I-44 and all lanes of I-44 are expected to remain closed for up to an hour as the crash is cleared. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

MSHP Troop D confirmed that the crash resulted in a fatality, but did not have further details at this time.

There has been no information on the cause of the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.