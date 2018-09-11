Hutchinson Announces Over 100 New Jobs in Lowell Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) -- Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a stop in Lowell Monday to announce nearly 150 new jobs in the area.

The Ozark's Coca-Cola and Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. is bringing the employment opportunity for many in Benton County.

Lowell Mayor Eldon Long was also at Monday's event to present the company with a key to the city while the company says its happy to invest in our area.

"We think that if we can do whatever we can to support the city and and the community of Northwest Arkansas... I mean I'm from here so I'm proud to make sure that it's growing," said Scott Mulherin, branch operations manager.

While the bottling company has been in place since early April, Monday was its grand opening.