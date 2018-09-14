Hurricane Florence makes Landfall in North Carolina

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, Nc. (CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting up hours and hours of destruction and human suffering -- with dozens desperately awaiting rescue in one flooded town alone.

The Category 1 hurricane, with the wind of more than 90 mph and dumping 3 inches of rain an hour, made landfall at 7:15 a.m. ET near Wrightsville Beach, just east of Wilmington.

Florence's center may linger for another whole day along coastal North and South Carolina -- punishing homes with crushing winds and floods and endangering those who've stayed behind.

In the besieged North Carolina town of New Bern, rescuers plucked more than 100 people from rising waters, but about 150 more had to wait when conditions worsened and a storm surge reached 10 feet.

By Friday morning, Florence already had:

Sapped power to nearly 437,000 customers in North and South Carolina, emergency officials said.

Pushed in a storm surge of 10 feet above normal levels in Morehead City, North Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

Forced more than 60 people to evacuate a hotel in Jacksonville, North Carolina, after part of the roof collapsed, city officials said.

Canceled more than 1,300 flights along the East Coast through Friday.

