Hurricane Florence Drops to a Tropical Storm, Continues to Slam the Carolinas Video

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- What was Hurricane Florence is now a tropical storm, but the system is still hitting the Carolinas hard.

The storm made landfall Friday morning in North Carolina and it's not expected to move quickly.

Some areas could see as much as 50 inches of rain, while at least half a million people could be in the dark for weeks.

CBS's Courtney Zubowski is in Wilmington, North Carolina, to show us the damage and the response.

Florence brought widespread flooding to the Carolinas after making landfall as a category one hurricane, packing sustained winds of 90 mph. The torrential rain is expected to stick around for days.

"This is only the beginning; Florence is a very slow mover," Chris Wamsley, with NOAA, said.

In New Bern, North Carolina, streets looked like rivers as rescue crews worked to pull trapped people from their homes. Officials say the storm surge has reached up to 10 feet in some areas. They are asking those who didn't evacuate to stay off the roads.

"Please stay sheltered in place. Do not go out in this storm."

But some North Carolina residents did not heed the warning.

"I don't think it's as bad as they think; Hazel in 1954 was worse than this," David Jones, a New Bern resident, said.

Here in Wilmington, North Carolina, storm surge is coming over roads and pushing into roads, some of those homes, still occupied.

Barbara Diab came to check on her home.



"What are your thoughts after seeing this?" Zubowski asked.

"I'm a little worried about maybe at least the garage area," Diab said. "It's three stories, I think we'll be OK in the living area but it looks like we will probably be having a lot of dock damage and probably water in our garages."

The storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers and that number is expected to rise.