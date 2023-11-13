VERSAILLES, Mo. — A local man crossed paths with a rare all-white doe just north of Lake of the Ozarks.

Chandler Scott found a rare all-white doe while hunting early Monday morning in Versailles.

Instead of shooting the doe with his rifle, he opted to shoot with his camera and captured this video:

Two years ago, an albino deer was spotted standing on the side of the road near Marshfield.

Albinism is much rarer and may only be observed in one in 30,000 deer. There is also a very rare melanistic condition that causes a deer’s coloration to be extremely dark and sometimes black. This condition is much rarer than albinism.

“One in 30,000 sounds like a rare ratio, which it is, however, when you have over a million deer in Missouri, which we do, that means you will probably have a few albino deer a year,” said the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Francis Skalicky in a previous report. “We get reports of them around the state.”

Though it is legal to shoot and hunt albino deer, many legends suggest hunters will experience a long run of bad luck and even never bagging another deer.