Hundreds of Missourians have yet to receive their state income tax refunds

SPRINGFIELD - Complaints have piled up for State Auditor Nicole Galloway after "hundreds" of Missourians have called saying they have not received their state income tax refunds.

The Missouri Department of Revenue says that a new system has caused a backup to give out refunds.

"We want to know what's going on with the Department of Revenue so we can hold the Department of Revenue accountable for getting taxpayers their own refund back, their own money back," State Auditor Nicole Galloway said.

A local resident hasn't received his refund yet, and he said its been so long that he almost forgot about it.

"It's not like this is something brand new that got dumped on them," Phil Miller, a resident who hasn't received his refund said.

Galloway says that it is "concerning" that the glitch has caused so many issues for taxpayers.

Miller said he called the department of revenue and it was hard to find answers about his missing tax refund.

"It was almost impossible to get ahold of a human being, everything was automated," Miller said, "It was voicemail. It was go to our website, it was go to our frequently asked questions. It's like they couldn't be bothered by the citizens they in essence work for."

