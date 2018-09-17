Humane Society to Accept Animals from North Carolina Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- The last time we checked in with Convoy of Hope, teams were gearing up for their drive to Wilmington North Carolina. As Jeff Nene, Convoy's Spokesperson, explains, Florence is bad at warm welcomes.

"We sat up Saturday night in a torrential downpour,” he says, adding all the roads in and out of Willmington are now closed due to flooding.

After a couple of days braving the storm's remnants outside Wilmington, the teams were finally able to make some progress and hand out resources on Monday.

"We set up two distribution sites. One is distribution to neighborhoods. And another, a walk up site here in the church we're based at," Nene says.

And if flooded rivers don't stop them first, more progress is expected.

"As soon as the roads are safe to travel, we're going to start getting out into the other communities nearby," Nene adds.

And while Convoy is hitting its stride in North Carolina, another local organization is just now prepping to play its part.

Sally Nail is the Operational Director of the Southwest Missouri Humane Society.

The organization is a partner with the ASPCA, and will soon see some cats and dogs carried in from the Carolinas.

Currently, near capacity as it is, Nail says the shelter won't have a ton of space but it'll take what it can.

"Everybody's got to step in a do a little bit of a part,” she says. "There will be hundreds. So if every shelter along the way could take a few, it'll probably be everybody pitching in to help."