Ripley has been with the shelter since January and she gets along great with kids, but not necessarily other pets in the home.

She is currently available for a $25 adoption fee during the shelter’s “empty the shelter” event happening now through July 31st. All cats and dogs are available at a discounted price.

The shelter is also hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on August 5 at Island Green golf course in Republic. Further details can be found on their website.