Humane Society Hosts Microchip, Vaccine Clinic Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Here's a chance to make sure your pet stays safe and healthy.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a low-cost microchip and vaccine clinic.

It's happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the humane society.

Microchips are $20 and vaccines are $12.

Be sure to show up early: It's first come, first served.