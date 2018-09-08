Humane Society Hosts Microchip, Vaccine Clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Here's a chance to make sure your pet stays safe and healthy.
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a low-cost microchip and vaccine clinic.
It's happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the humane society.
Microchips are $20 and vaccines are $12.
Be sure to show up early: It's first come, first served.
