Humane Society Hosting Low Cost Clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Here is a chance to make sure your pets stay safe and healthy.
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a low-cost microchip and vaccine clinic.
This clinic is happening Saturday, September 8th, 2018 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Humane Society.
Microchips are $20 and vaccines are $12.
Be sure to show up early, it is first come, first served.
More Stories
-
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) - Thousands of police officers have been…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - Hiring picked up in August as U.S. employers added…
-
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (Missourinet) - The U.S. Homeland Security Secretary…