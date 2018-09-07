Humane Society Hosting Low Cost Clinic Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Here is a chance to make sure your pets stay safe and healthy.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a low-cost microchip and vaccine clinic.

This clinic is happening Saturday, September 8th, 2018 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Humane Society.

Microchips are $20 and vaccines are $12.

Be sure to show up early, it is first come, first served.