Humane Society Hosting Low Cost Clinic

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 06:05 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 08:16 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Here is a chance to make sure your pets stay safe and healthy.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding a low-cost microchip and vaccine clinic.

This clinic is happening Saturday, September 8th, 2018 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Humane Society.

Microchips are $20 and vaccines are $12.

Be sure to show up early, it is first come, first served.

