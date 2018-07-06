Humane Society Enters Kitty Crisis Mode Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- In bags, boxes, carriers, even laundry baskets.

That's how litters of kittens are coming into the Humane Society and it's in crisis mode.

These photos show how a recent litter of five was left at the front door of the shelter.

Two laundry baskets taped together and the kittens crying inside.

The shelter is so full, it's had to stop its intake process entirely.

It needs additional donations to fund the care and the shelter says it desperately needs foster families.

"That process is really easy," Sally Nail said. "We just ask that you open your homes and love on them. We provide the kitty litter, the food, the medicine and vet care and things like that we'll supply."

Go to the shelter's website for an application to become a foster.

That's SWH.org.

Nail says if someone comes across a litter, it's best if you can take care of the animals until the shelter can once again take new arrivals.