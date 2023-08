DEKALB COUNTY, Mo. — On Thursday, Aug. 17, the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 163 North 2nd Street in Union Star, Missouri.

Members of the Buchanan, Andrew and Daviess County Sheriff’s Offices also assisted in the search as well.

During the search warrant, human remains were recovered from the property.

The identity of the human remains is unknown at this time and the discovery is still under investigation.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.