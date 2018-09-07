Hulu to Air a Series Based on Gypsy and Dee Dee Blanchard Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- It unfolded right here in Springfield, and may soon hit the small screen once again.



The twisted story of Gypsy and Dee Dee Blanchard is said to be heading to Hulu.

Gypsy Blanchard is serving 10 years in prison for killing her mother, Dee Dee, who she says forced her to fake being extremely ill and wheelchair bound.



The site "Deadline" is reporting that Patricia Arquette will star in the first season of a series based on the murder, called "The Act."



Arquette will reportedly play Dee Dee.



The series description says, "It follows Gypsy Blanchard, a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother. Her quest for independence opens a Pandora's Box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder."



No release date is given.

