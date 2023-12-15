HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A mobile home fire resulted in the deaths of two people near West Plains.

According to a press release from the Division of Fire Safety (DFS), firefighters took a call to a fire at a mobile home at 12:33 a.m. on Dec. 15. The residence consisted of two attached single-wide homes.

The bodies of 2 victims were found inside of the residence. The bodies were released to the Howell County Coroner for autopsies.

Because of the extent of the damage, the DFS listed the cause of the fire as undetermined.

The fire was combated with assistance from the Howell Co. Rural Fire Protection District, Pomona Fire Protection District, and Mountain View Fire Department. Additionally, the Howell Co. Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.