How you Can Aid in Hurricane Florence Relief

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 12:30 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 12:52 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- If you would like to help with Hurricane Florence relief, there are a couple of websites you can go to.

Convoy of Hope and the American Red Cross

Both are accepting donations for hurricane relief. 

For the Red Cross, you can donate by:

  • Going to the Red Cross website and click on the big red DONATE NOW button
  •  Calling 1-800-RED-CROSS  (733-2767)
  •  Or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation

For Convoy of Hope

  • Call (417) 823-8998 to make a donation by phone
  • Donations via check or money order may be given by mail. Please make donations payable to "Convoy of Hope" and indicate any designations on the memo line.

