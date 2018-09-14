How you Can Aid in Hurricane Florence Relief

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: CNN

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- If you would like to help with Hurricane Florence relief, there are a couple of websites you can go to.

Convoy of Hope and the American Red Cross.

Both are accepting donations for hurricane relief.

For the Red Cross, you can donate by:

Going to the Red Cross website and click on the big red DONATE NOW button

Calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767)

Or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation

