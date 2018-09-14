How you Can Aid in Hurricane Florence Relief
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- If you would like to help with Hurricane Florence relief, there are a couple of websites you can go to.
Convoy of Hope and the American Red Cross.
Both are accepting donations for hurricane relief.
For the Red Cross, you can donate by:
- Going to the Red Cross website and click on the big red DONATE NOW button
- Calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767)
- Or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation
For Convoy of Hope
- Call (417) 823-8998 to make a donation by phone
- Donations via check or money order may be given by mail. Please make donations payable to "Convoy of Hope" and indicate any designations on the memo line.
