Each December the Earth runs into a trail of space dust. The result is a beautiful meteor shower, which some sky watchers say is the best one of the year, the Geminids. This year could be peak viewing while the sky is extra dark.

The Geminid Meteor Shower runs from mid-November to late December each year. The night of December 13-14 will be the best time to look for shooting stars.

When to look:

Wednesday night, December 13, into Thursday morning, December 14, will be peak for 2023. The radiant (the place in which meteors originate) will be highest around 2am, which is when the most meteors will be visible.

Where to look:

The great thing about the Geminids, there is no need to look at a certain area of the sky. The entire sky will be fair game. This year the moon is at the young waxing crescent phase, where approximately 0% of the moon is illuminated.

How to look:

It’s best to find an area away from light pollution. Give your eyes time to adjust to the dark, which should take around 20 minutes. Because the Geminids happen in December, it can be more difficult to view. NASA suggests taking a sleeping bag and laying on the ground, giving yourself the best view of the sky.