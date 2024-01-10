SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With this Saturday’s Chiefs-Dolphins wild card matchup streaming exclusively on Peacock, some Chiefs fans are wondering where to watch the game if they don’t have a Peacock subscription.

Peacock offers a premium plan for $5.99/month or $59.99/year and a premium plus plan with no ads for $11.99/month or $119.99/year. There is no free trial option available.

There are also many bars and restaurants in the Springfield area showing the game live. Harbell’s Grill and Sports Bar, Coyote Bar & Grill, The Vault Bar & Grill, Bob & Ike’s Neighborhood Bar, Archie’s Lounge, Georgia Mac’s, and all local Big Whiskey locations among others have all announced on Facebook that they will broadcast the game at their locations.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has even started a giveaway on X, formerly known as Twitter, offering 90 three-month subscriptions to Peacock to anyone who comments why they should receive the subscription under his post. Omenihu will reveal the winners on Friday.

The wild-card game will kick off at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time.