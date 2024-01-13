With frigid temperatures come possible health risks for those outside in the elements.

The elderly and children are the most at-risk age groups, but winter weather brings added dangers for everyone.

In the cold, windy weather, Dr. David Barbe, a Family Physician with Mercy says everything we do outside becomes more dangerous. Even walking your dog without the proper clothing has potential health risks.

“Frostbite is the main thing,” Dr. Barbe said. “But breathing problems and even higher risk of heart attack and strokes occur when we’re outdoors in the very cold weather.”

Dr. Barbe said the cold temperatures and wind chill combined with slick sidewalks can lead to dangerous conditions in the cold weather.

“Even if you’re out for a walk and you think you’re safe, be very, very careful when it’s freezing weather and there has been rain or snow,” Dr. Barbe said.

Dr. Barbe suggests limiting time spent outside, but when it is necessary, he says you should dress in layers including hats and gloves.

“We lose a lot of heat through an uncovered head,” Dr. Barbe said. “So cover your head, cover your hands and dress in layers.”

There are also added dangers inside when the weather gets cold. Grant Peters, Assistant Fire Chief at the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, says you need to be careful when using fireplaces or space heaters.

“Those are designed to be plugged straight into the wall, and then just keep that clear space around those space heaters,” said Peters. “That’s the most important thing.”

When using those other heating sources, carbon monoxide poisoning also becomes a concern.

“Carbon monoxide is heavier and air settles in close to the floor,” said Peters. “So make sure those are working and installed and the batteries are up to date on those so you can get a quick notification if you do have a carbon monoxide leak.”

“Gas heaters and kerosene heaters result in carbon monoxide poisoning,” Dr. Barbe said. “And quite honestly, many people die each winter from using inappropriate heat sources in their house when their furnace or their other heat source goes out.”