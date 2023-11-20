BOONVILLE, Mo. — Warm Springs Ranch, the breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales, has announced dates for “Holidays with the Clydesdales.”

The reservation-only experience will be held Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 22 through Dec. 30 from 5-8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per adult, $10 for children ages three to 12, and free for children two and under. Two time slots will be available each night: one from 5-6:30 p.m. and another from 6:30-8 p.m.

Private VIP spaces are available for groups of up to 10 people for $1,050 per group. Wonderstalls include:

VIP parking once on property

Anheuser-Busch products, hot chocolate and apple cider

One of two buffet options

Guaranteed one-on-one time with a Budweiser Clydesdale.

Reservations for “Holidays with the Clydesdales” can be made at the Warm Springs Ranch website.

Established in 2008, Warm Springs Ranch is situated on over 300 acres of hills. The facility is home to more than 70 Clydesdales ranging from foals to stallions and has a mare/stallion and foaling barn, veterinary lab and 10 pastures (each with a walk-in shelter).