SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When you’re shopping for those online holiday deals, remember that it is also the season for porch pirates.

With the rise in packages being left on doorsteps, comes the rise in potential for your items to be stolen.

The Springfield Police Department says there are different ways you can avoid becoming a victim of porch pirate thefts.

“First, don’t leave things on your porch,” said Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department.

SPD advocates for cameras and motion sensor lights.

“Video is our bread and butter for being able to identify the people responsible for the crime and to be able to eventually, hopefully, get them into custody,” Swaters said.

Amanda Smith ordered a pair of shoes that were taken from her front porch.

“When we got home I was like, ‘Where’s where’s my package?’ And it was gone,” Smith said. “And then we went back and checked our cameras and within less than like 3 minutes, someone came straight to the front porch and took it.”

She said she filed a police report and reported the theft to UPS and the store where she bought the shoes from.

“Birkenstock didn’t want to pay to replace them and UPS didn’t want to file the claim or take that hit,” Smith said. “So we were just without any compensation.”

Now UPS has an alert on Smith’s house where they will take the package to their store instead of leaving items outside.

“I’ve been very hesitant to have anything delivered,” Smith said. “I’ve been doing a lot of in-store pickup.”

Missouri law was changed this year, making stealing off a porch a felony.

“Whether it’s a pair of socks or an iPad,” Swaters said. “The value of what’s in the package doesn’t matter. It’s still a felony.”

Another way to make sure you get your package is by asking a neighbor to hold onto it for you until you can get home.

“It was just a pair of shoes in the very end,” Smith said. “And it’s a bummer. And I hope that person was able to utilize them in a way that was good for them.”

You can file a stolen property report on SPD’s website and include a video.

Missouri ranks 10th in the U.S. for porch pirate thefts according to the FBI.