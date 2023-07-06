Robert Balek with the University of Missouri Extension office in Springfield shares how you can keep your yard green over the dog days of Summer while using less water. Here are some tips you can follow:

The best time to water for maximum impact is the early morning. Fescue grass goes dormant during dry and hot times and therefore will grow much slower. While in dormancy, yards often will only require 0.75″ to 1.50″ of water every 3 weeks to stay green and alive. Raise the mower deck height during dry and hot stretches.

For more, visit the Univerity of Missouri Extension office website.