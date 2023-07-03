BRANSON, Mo. – With Fourth of July celebrations happening all over the Ozarks many families are heading out on the lake. While boating can be a fun experience, it can also be very dangerous.

Joseph Hooker and his family went to Table Rock Lake for a family vacation and says there are safety precautions he and his family take when they are at the lake.

“We always try to wear our life jackets, in especially when everybody is in the water, no drinking on the boat,” said Hooker. “We make sure that we follow the signs with the buoys and keep close eyes on the little ones.”

“Coming out on the lake can be a great experience but it can be dangerous too,” said Ryan Braaten Lead Park Ranger at Table Rock Lake with the US Army Corps of Engineers. “Make sure you know how to swim before you go out on the lake, have your appropriate safety gear with you as well.”

Life jackets come with size and weight recommendations. Everyone in a boat should be wearing the correct size.

Limiting alcohol consumption is another safety precaution to take when on a boat. The motion of the water and the sun can heighten the effects of alcohol.

“It’s just as important as operating a motor vehicle it’s still against the law,” said Sargent Mike McClure with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “Make plans early to designate that sober operator and make sure that sober operator stays sober.”

Around holiday weekends like the Fourth of July, more people visit the Ozarks. Extra boats and people create rough water conditions for visitors and locals alike.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol encourages those with larger boats, and more boating experience to slow down in crowded areas.

“Idle back there instead of rolling the big wake because there are people in the Mariana area that are trying to get their boats fueled, trying to park their boat,” said McClure. “And they’re rental customers. They don’t have the experience in the boat.”