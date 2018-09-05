How Proposition D Got on the November Ballot Video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- It's looking like you will be seeing a proposition asking about a fuel tax on Missouri's November ballot.

Judges in Missouri's Western District appeals court issued the decision today.

State Representative Mike Moon of Ash Grove filed a lawsuit to stop the proposition last month. He claimed the way Prop D made it onto the ballot violated Missouri's constitution.

Judges dismissed that lawsuit but the plaintiffs appealed the decision.

And now an appeals court has sided with the Secretary of State, who approved it for the ballot.

Proposition D would raise Missouri's fuel tax by 27 cents. It includes two other provisions dealing with taxes on Olympic prizes and road funding.