We have made it past the winter solstice and our days are getting longer. In the month of January, the Ozarks will gain nearly 40 minutes of daylight.

On January 1st, the sunrise was at 7:27a.m., while the sunset was at 5:06pm. This means the first day of the year saw 9 hours and 39 minutes of sunlight.

By January 31st, the sunrise will be at 7:17a.m., while the sunset will be at 5:36p.m.. By the final day of the month, the daylight length will be 10 hours and 19 minutes.

Overall, the increase in daylight for Springfield during the month of January is about 40 minutes.

Daylight Saving Time will begin on March 13, 2024. This is when the Ozarks will spring forward, losing an hour of sleep.