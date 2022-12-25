KSNF/KODE — Most people know that high temperatures can damage your smart device. Some devices, like the Apple iPhone, will power down to prevent damage once it overheats. Extreme cold temperatures can be just as damaging to electronic devices.

With winter weather hitting the Ozarks, you’ll most likely need your device working optimally to stay up to date with emergency notifications, navigation, and storm tracking. Here’s what you need to know about your device and how to protect them:

How does cold weather harm my electronic devices?

Nearly all modern electronic devices contain lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are basically made of four components — cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. According to Quantum Scape, lithium-ion batteries charge by moving lithium atoms between the cathode to the anode. As the battery is used or discharged, lithium atoms move in the opposite direction from the anode to the cathode. In low temperatures, the anodes of the battery become sluggish, decreasing its capacity to hold a charge and taking more energy to perform. This is why you may end up charging your devices more often or notice your battery life has been zapped during cold spells. You can read more about the interworking of these components here.

When one component doesn’t perform well, neither do the other components thus affecting the overall performance of your devices including touchscreens and buttons. To prevent this, Apple says to use your device between 32º to 95º Fahrenheit. Using your device outside of its operating temperature may shorten battery life, cause your device to turn off, and may affect its ability to charge at all.

This source here says the temperature threshold for Android smartphones is also 32º to 95º Fahrenheit.

Not only can temperature affect the battery, but cold temperatures can also literally freeze your LCD (liquid crystal display) screen, making them glitch or appear blurry. Touchscreen sensors can lose accuracy since they’re calibrated to work within a specific temperature range. Extreme colds can also make your screen more susceptible to cracking.

What can I do to protect my device?