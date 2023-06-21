As a meteorologist, I know there is one word that can strike fear in the hearts of vehicle owners across the Ozarks: hail. Thanks to the calm weather pattern we have experienced over the spring of 2023, hailstorms have been few and far between. I haven’t heard anyone complain!

Let’s dive into what hail is and how it forms.

What is hail?

Hail is a form of precipitation consisting of solid ice, forming inside thunderstorm updrafts. Hail is always produced in convective clouds.

How does hail form?

In a thunderstorm, warm air rises in an updraft. Cooler, sinking air forms the downdraft. Water droplets in the clouds are lofted in the updraft, where they freeze. The frozen ball of ice, or hail, will bob up and down in the updraft, colliding and collecting more water droplets, growing bigger in the process. When either the hailstone is too large, or the updraft weakens, hail falls out of the clouds and to the earth.

Hail comes in all shapes and sizes. Typically, the zombie-like stones (the ones with the jagged edges) come from being tossed and tumbled within the clouds more violently. If you look closely, many times you can see where multiple hailstones have collided together.

How to measure hail & hail sizes

After a thunderstorm has passed, you can safely collect the stone to measure. You will want to measure it from the widest point. The National Weather Service has made it easier to report hail sizes by comparing it to easy to identify objects. Penny-sized hail measures about 0.75 inches, tennis ball hail is around 2.5 inches, and DVD-sized hail is 5 inches.

The largest hailstone ever recorded was in Vivian, South Dakota. On July 23, 2010, a man turned in a hail stone measuring eight inches, which is about the size of a volleyball. The stone weighed in at 1.9 pounds.

While hailstorms are known to be costly, we don’t hear of them being deadly. Only three people in the United States have been killed by falling hail. A farmer in Lubbock in 1930, a baby in Fort Collins, Colorado and a boater in Lake Worth, Texas in 2000.