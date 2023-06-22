SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is an Ozarks-based history-themed radio show on KICK 92.3 FM & 1340 AM.

This week host John Sellars spoke with David Jerome, author of a new book about West Plains baseball player and manager Bill Virdon called “Bill Virdon: A Life in Baseball.” From growing up in West Plains, playing and managing in the Major Leagues and retiring with his wife in Springfield, hours of interviews with teammates, family members, friends, and Virdon himself were conducted to create the biography.

Jerome befriended Virdon at a church they both attended. After a few months of getting to know each other, Jerome asked if Virdon would allow him to write his biography. Virdon agreed.

“I got scared to death because when I started finding out everything that Bill had done, I couldn’t believe that no one had ever written his story,” said Jerome.

“What’s amazing is there are people that don’t know who Bill Virdon is still today,” said Sellars.

Virdon joined the St. Louis Cardinals in 1955 and then the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1956 as a centerfielder. He was awarded the National League Rookie of the Year in 1955, received the Gold Glove in 1962 and won the World Series in 1960 and as a coach in 1971.

Jerome said Virdon held the 1960 season dearest in his memory.

“That’s when the Pirates beat the Yankees in the 1960 World Series. And the Pirates hadn’t been … in the World Series since 1946 or something like that. And they just had a terrible stretch there between the late twenties and 1960,” said Jerome.

Virdon became the manager for the Pirates in 1972 leading them to a National League East division title. In 1974, Virdon managed the Yankees for a year before managing the Houston Astros for 7 years. The Montreal Expos hired Virdon as manager in 1983.

He retired from coaching after the 2002 season.

“A week or two before he passed, he said his biggest regret was not taking a team [as a manager] to the World Series. He had two opportunities Pittsburgh and Houston,” said Jerome. “I think he realized that he left everything on the field and he felt like he gave it all over his 50-plus years in professional baseball. He did the best job that he could and he felt good about it.”

Virdon was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 1983 and named a Missouri Sports Legend by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Virdon died on November 23, 2021, at the age of 90.