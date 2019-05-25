How a mission trip inspired a Branson man to build a park Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- This fall the children of first responders and military members will have a new place to explore the great outdoors.

A groundbreaking ceremony for "Little Heroes Park" was held today just north of Branson.

The park will feature nine sports stations. Kids can participate in basketball, soccer, fishing, and even martial arts.

We spoke with Roger Rekate, the man behind the park, who told us his group, Life's Journey, built a soccer field in El Salvador, during a mission trip. The impact of the trip, he says, inspired Little Heroes Park.

"Life's Journey is really focused on military, law enforcement, and firefighter youth." says Rekate. "We've had so many serve our country this memorial weekend, we just want to thank them. Now their youth can come here, and we can honor and recognize them."

Rakate said anyone is welcome to come and check out the progress of Little Heroes Park. It can be found just north of the giant cross at Highway 65 and Highway 160, eight miles north of Branson.

They hope to open by September first.