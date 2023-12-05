SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield City Council members have had their hands full this week.

On Monday, councilmembers voted to move along an idea, that if put on a ballot, and passed by voters, would extend the term of Mayor from two years to four years.

“I think the mayor of this city should have a four-year term like the councilmembers,” Councilman Abe McGull said. “Two-year term, I think is two short, 24 months [is too] short of the time to actually get enough initiative going on any major projects.”

While the motion Monday passed unanimously, Councilman Brandon Jenson isn’t eager to extend the length of a mayor’s term.

“I’m in favor of continuing to maintain a two-year term, at least as far as it stands right now,” Jensen said. “I think our current mayor serves as a great example of that. Whenever you have a clear vision for your community and you’re able to execute on it, you will continue to be reelected into one position.

Jenson says the two-year term is in a way, a checks and balance on how the mayor is doing per the voters but understands that mayors may not be able to focus on major projects if they’re up for reelection every two years.

“Being constantly up for reelection every two years means that you’re always having to think about at least being in some form or fashion in campaign mode all the time to make sure that you’re prepared for your next election,” Jenson said. “I’ve certainly not made my mind up. This is where I’ve landed so far. I will always support the right of the people to bring additional information to us so I can make that choice possible.”

While some live by the phrase, ‘if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it’, McGull only sees room for improvement.

“I can’t see any cons,” McGull said. “Based upon my experience in that situation, [two years is] just too short.”

Tuesday, city council members were introduced to an overview of a finished independent housing study that took a year to complete.

“I think what they provided us today was something we kind of knew a little bit that, uh, we have a lot of single-family dwellings, some of those single-family families or a or older and much need to repair,” McGull said. “A lot of them have been utilized as rental property, and we are missing the middle, which is, you know, duplexes, complexes, multi mixed use community structures for um, accommodating our citizens.”

“They’re all tackling a different segment of the problem of housing in our community,” Jenson said. “I really see this serving as that sort of gap from the comprehensive plan saying or where residents told us these are the things that we want to see the city do in terms of addressing quality housing and neighborhoods.”

In that overview, consultants revealed that home ownership has dropped 17% between 2010 and 2020 and in that same time period, the city’s population increased 5%.

Nearly 50% of the housing structures in Springfield were built between 1950 and 1970.

21% of the building conditions were classified as Fair (16%), Poor (4%), Deteriorated (1%), or Dilapidated (less than 1%).

In the presentation, consultants concluded that many homeowners in Springfield who make over 30% of the annual median income, which is determined by the federal government, are purchasing homes lower than their means, meaning Springfieldians who make 0-30% of that annual median income are left without the ability to purchase a home with the price out of range.

“I think it might be a combination of people being a little frugal and also the fact that we have a large population on university, population growth for major universities here that just rent those rental housing and they come from different parts of the state, they come here to go to school and they find it to be a good frugal place to live and live inexpensively,” McGull said.

“We hear about this all the time, that there’s a sense that homeownership isn’t as important to younger generations, but that’s not the case,” Jenson said. “It’s just we’re not able to afford those types of houses. We have to choose those that are lower than what better at a lower price point than what we would otherwise choose to do.”

The meeting ended with suggestions by independent consultants on what the city could do, suggestions inspired by other cities that have implemented similar efforts.

Those included strategies to stabilize neighborhoods, discussing amenities in neighborhoods to create what experts call a ’15-minute neighborhood’ where residents could obtain anything they’d need within walking distance.

Other ideas included community retention, neighborhood safety, connectivity to other areas, completing neighborhoods, public safety, aesthetics and the potential for a rental regulation program.

The rental regulation program caught the eye of members, understanding that nuisance properties have been of interest lately.

“One of the more popular things was rental regulation, and a lot of our citizens in our community were interested in us getting to that sort of aspect of the housing industry,” McGull said. “They talked about Kansas City. They have a pretty good program. I would be interested in hearing more about that and seeing how it could possibly work.”

“I like to read the report first, but those more, more generally, those [suggestions] that support homeowners and especially low to moderate income homeowners in purchasing and fixing up properties, especially those that are vacant or dilapidated structures in the neighborhoods they may already live in, making sure that we’re providing incentives for tenant occupied property owners to make improvements to their property without displacing the tenants that currently live there and making sure that it continues to be affordable and then focusing on that very small minority of investor owners that essentially own empires have slowed in our city and in making sure that we’re setting clear expectations that you will not be allowed to operate housing in [Springfield],” Jenson said.

McGull says it’ll be 2024 before city council takes up the mayoral extension before placing the decision before voters.

Jenson says he believes the full housing study results should be available online sometime soon.