House Dem says she's tired of 'so many sex-starved males' opposing abortion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of FOX

WASHINGTON D.C. (FOX) -- Many male lawmakers who voice opposition to abortion access are "sex-starved," Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., suggested on Wednesday.

"It is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males from this floor talk about a woman's right to choose," she said while speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives.

That comment provoked groans and prompted one of her colleagues to ask if she'd like to rescind that statement.

"Mr. Speaker, if it pleases my colleague on the other side, I will withdraw my statement about sex-starved males on the floor," Torres responded.

Torres was the latest pro-choice advocate to attack male opposition to abortion in the wake of several states passing controversial laws restricting the practice.

To read the rest of the story, click here.