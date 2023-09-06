The start of meteorological fall has been a bit toasty across the Ozarks. September is the month when average high temperatures fall by over ten degrees. As we make the transition, Chief Meteorologist Jamie Warriner believes the heat is likely behind us.

“This will be one of the last times we hit 90 as we head toward fall and winter.”

NOAA has released one and three-month outlooks that cover the fall months. For September, they are leaning towards a toastier feel. While temperatures will likely drop well below average mid-month, the end of September could warm up.

Precipitation for September is also predicted to lean below average. This will only compound the ongoing drought conditions across the area.

Looking at the 3-month outlook, it appears temperatures could even out a bit. The Climate Prediction Center is expecting near-average temperatures overall. This outlook runs until the end of November.

Precipitation is likely to be near normal, with some of our eastern counties seeing higher-than-normal amounts of rain.

By the end of November, average high temperatures will be around 51°.