News

Hot chicken wings blamed for Canada teen's 105 mph speeding ticket

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 08:38 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 08:38 AM CDT

(FOX) -- Blame it on the chicken wings.

A teen driver in Canada who was busted for speeding said he was driving so fast because he had eaten hot chicken wings and really needed to use the bathroom.

 

 

The 16-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Camaro when he was pulled over in the Canadian province of Manitoba last week, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

He had been caught driving at 105 mph, authorities said. He was fined $727 for speeding and more than $150 for driving without a supervising driver.

Officials also said the teen's license would "most likely" be suspended.

"Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed," the department wrote online Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected