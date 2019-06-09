Hot chicken wings blamed for Canada teen's 105 mph speeding ticket

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of RCMP Twitter page

(FOX) -- Blame it on the chicken wings.

A teen driver in Canada who was busted for speeding said he was driving so fast because he had eaten hot chicken wings and really needed to use the bathroom.

This 16-year-old's excuse for going 170 km/h in a Camaro? "Too many hot wings & needed a bathroom". Fined $966 for speeding + $203 for driving w/o a supervising driver. Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/oXe78AAUgc — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 6, 2019

The 16-year-old was driving a Chevrolet Camaro when he was pulled over in the Canadian province of Manitoba last week, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

He had been caught driving at 105 mph, authorities said. He was fined $727 for speeding and more than $150 for driving without a supervising driver.

Officials also said the teen's license would "most likely" be suspended.

"Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed," the department wrote online Thursday.