Home Remodeling Show Coming to Springfield Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Anyone thinking about remodeling their home, you're not going to want to miss this event.

Right now, hundreds of vendors are setting up their booths for the HBA home remodeling show.

It's happening this weekend at the Springfield Expo Center.

We spoke with Charlyce Ruth, the CEO of the greater Springfield Home Builders Association, who tells us the remodeling show is growing because people are changing their habits.

"So many people are staying in their house a little bit longer, but they want to make sure their house truly reflects their personality and suits their needs so this is a great opportunity to learn what the new colors are, maybe how to make a few minor changes to your house so you can enjoy it a few more years," Ruth said.

Setup continues tomorrow and Thursday.

The remodeling show opens Friday at 1 p.m. It's open all day Saturday and Sunday.