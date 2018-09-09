Home Owners Explore What's Hot and What's Not at Home Show Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Homeowners who are thinking about freshening up their homes had the perfect opportunity on Saturday to explore trends, options and prices.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield is holding its annual home show this weekend for home-owners to see what's hot and what's not.

They can look at all things home improvement from windows, floor covering, paint, outdoor projects and sidings.

More than 95 booths and seven remodelers are set up.

Organizers say the event is to educate consumers not just about what's available, but for them to learn more about what works best for their home.

"A lot of people are staying in their houses a little bit longer, now they're buying houses for longer term and as trends change and their needs change this is their opportunity to come out and find someone that can help them make that house truly what they want it to be for the long term," Charlyce Ruth, CEO of HBA of Greater Springfield, said.

The home show is still going on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it's $5 per person.

Those attending get a chance to win $500 worth of flooring.