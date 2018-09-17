Hollister Police Seek Help in Finding Shooting Suspect

HOLLISTER, Mo- The Hollister Police Department is asking for help in finding a man who is a suspect in connection with a shooting in early September.

According to the Department, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Wesley Andrew Smith of Branson.

On Thursday, September 9th, Smith shot a man from Kansas, 31-year-old Kevin Edwards near Financial Drive, in the parking lot of Hollister Place.

HPD also believes Edwards had contact with Smith prior to the shooting.

Edwards is out of surgery and stable.

HPD is still investigating this incident.

Smith is a white male, 6’2” tall, 155 pounds with reddish blond hair and hazel eyes.

Smith is not in custody and the Hollister Police Department is asking for help in locating Mr. Smith.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Smith’s whereabouts please contact the Hollister Police at 417-334-6565.



