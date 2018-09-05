Hollister Police Asking for Assistance in Finding Officer Impersonators Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of KODE, KSN [ + - ] Video

HOLLISTER, Mo. -- The Hollister Police Department is asking the public to help them find and identify two men who are posing as Hollister officers.

The men contacted a Hollister resident Monday, Sept. 3 around 5:11 p.m. They claimed to be investigating identity theft and child pornography.

One man was of medium build with dark brown, short hair. The other man was of muscular build and bald. Both men had on shirts with the word "POLICE" in gold on them. HPD said no weapons or badges were displayed.

They took personal identification information from the resident before they left.

The bald man was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria with the word "Sheriff" on the side. The man with brown hair drove a black newer model SUV with no markings.

"It is important for the public to be aware of their surroundings," HPD said in a press release. "If at any time they are approached by someone representing themselves as law enforcement and feel uncomfortable, contact their local department to verify."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollister Police Department at 417-334-6565.