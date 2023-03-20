UPDATE 10:12 p.m. — The Taney County Sheriff’s Office has safely located Joy Ellis Grable.

HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Taney County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a 92-year-old man.

Joy Ellis Grable was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. March 20.

According to a press release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Grable suffers from dementia and left his porch on foot.

The press release described Grable as approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black leather jacket. The color of his shirt is unknown.

Anyone who sees Grable or has any information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call 911 or reach out to the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250.